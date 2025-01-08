Miningnewsbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Expanding Exploration, Looks To Replicate Success Of Flagship Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a junior exploration company, is positioned to play a critical role amidst growth of copper and sectors.“The company's flagship project, the Storm Copper Project, a joint initiative by Aston Bay and American West Metals, in Nunavut, Canada, made significant advancements in 2024 and is poised for further progress in 2025,” reads a recent article.

“The Storm Copper Project has gained attention for its promising assay results and high-grade copper mineralization. Spring/summer 2024 marked another successful exploration season that identified extensive copper zones, demonstrating the project's potential as a major contributor to global copper supply... Aston Bay plans to expand its exploration activities, looking to replicate the success of Storm with its Epworth Copper Project, also located in Nunavut, where surface samples have yielded up to 61% copper with 5600 g/t silver as well as cobalt, zinc and gold. The company is also exploring the high-grade (up to 62.51 g/t Au) Buckingham Gold Vein and critical-metals prospects in central Virginia.”

To view the full article, visit

About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is currently exploring the Storm Project property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in North America. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively,“American West”), formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%. Further details are available on the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ATBHF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN