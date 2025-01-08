CRA, Google To Showcase Qatar's Landmarks With Street View In Maps

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has announced its collaboration with to bring Qatar's landmarks and cultural heritage to the world through Street View in Google Maps.

The initiative leverages advanced technology, like 360-degree panoramic views, to enhance navigation and boost tourism, supporting Qatar's digital transformation goals.

Street View in Google Maps is a global feature that includes more than 220bn images from more than 100 countries. The collaboration highlights Qatar's commitment to smart city development and innovation in urban planning. 'Google Street View' offers an invaluable resource for the people of Qatar, visitors, and businesses.

While people in Qatar can benefit from improved navigation, visitors can virtually explore Qatar's landmarks, such as Qatar's museums, Souq Waqif, The Corniche, Al Zubarah Fort, and even experience the thrill of cruising sand dunes in the Inland Sea, before planning their trips. For businesses, particularly in tourism and retail, the platform provides global exposure and engagement opportunities. These efforts reinforce Qatar's position as a leading destination for culture, tourism, and business.

As part of this initiative, CRA worked closely with relevant entities in Qatar, including the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Tourism, and national security agencies.

Engineer Ahmad Abdulla al-Muslemani, CRA president, said:“This collaboration with Google underscores CRA's commitment to contributing to building a knowledge-based economy and adopting technologies to drive sustainable development and global competitiveness.

“By integrating advanced tools like Street View in Google Maps into its smart city and tourism strategies and bringing Qatar's cultural and architectural treasures to a global audience, we are enhancing our leadership in innovation and digital transformation, in line with CRA's strategy and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

MENAFN08012025000067011011ID1109070530