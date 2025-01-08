Amir Bestows Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al- Attiyah With Rank Of Prime Minister

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued Wednesday Amiri Order No. 7 of 2025 granting HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah the rank of Prime Minister. The decision was announced in the Official Gazette of the State of Qatar and is effective starting from its date of issue.

