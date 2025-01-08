Two Killed In Fire Caused By Drone Attacks In Russia's Saratov

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Jan 9 (IANS) Two firemen were killed on Wednesday during the rescue operation following a drone attack in the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov region.

The attack by drones on an industrial facility in Engels caused a big fire, the governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, said on his Telegram channel, adding that one person was wounded, according to Xinhua news agency.

"Unfortunately, two people died in extinguishing the fire, who are the firefighters of the Emergencies Ministry, and one more specialist has been hospitalised," he said.

A state of emergency has been declared in Engels due to the spreading of the fire, he added.

Meanwhile, at least 13 people were killed and 63 others injured on Wednesday in a Russian strike on Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia, according to a statement by Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Two guided bombs struck the city at about 4 p.m. local time, damaging industrial infrastructure and residential buildings, Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Four of those injured are in critical condition, Fedorov added.

The State Service for Emergencies said that the attack damaged four administrative buildings and 27 vehicles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 13 people were killed in the attack and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Zelensky shared a video on X, which showed bloodied civilians lying on the street being treated by emergency services and firefighters trying to contain the fire.

While sharing a video on X, Zelensky said, "Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. It was a deliberate strike on the city. As of now, dozens of people are reported wounded. All are receiving the necessary assistance. Tragically, we know of 13 people killed."

"My condolences to their families and loved ones. Regrettably, the number of casualties may increase. There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer. Russia must be put under pressure for its terror. The protection of lives in Ukraine must be supported. Only through strength can such a war be ended with a lasting peace," he added.