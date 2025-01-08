Kamran Sami Joins CC Explorations As Regional Liaison For The Middle East And Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kamran Sami Joins CC Explorations - Providing Cutting Edge Mineral Exploration from Space, via Satellite

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CC Explorations is pleased to announce the addition of Kamran Sami to their team as the Regional Liaison for the Middle East and Africa. With a strong background in the mineral exploration industry, Kamran will play a vital role in helping companies in his region utilize CC Explorations' cutting-edge to locate Sub-Surface Minerals such as Oil and Hydrocarbons, Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Rare Earths, Critical Minerals, Water, Voids and other Valuable items from Space, via Satellite.

Kamran brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at CC Explorations. With a Bachelor's degree in Geology and over 10 years of experience in mineral exploration, oil and gas, and water industries, as well as a EPC contactor, Kamran has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the field. His extensive knowledge of the Middle East and Africa will be invaluable in helping CC Explorations expand their reach and impact in these regions.

One of the key responsibilities of Kamran in his new role will be to introduce CC Explorations' Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) technology to mineral exploration companies in the Middle East and Africa. This revolutionary technology uses satellite imaging and advanced algorithms to detect and map sub-surface minerals, providing a cost-effective and efficient solution for mineral exploration. Kamran's expertise and network in the region will be instrumental in helping companies harness the full potential of this technology.

"We are thrilled to have Kamran join our team as the Regional Liaison for the Middle East and Africa," said John Casey, Managing Partner of CC Explorations. "His extensive experience and knowledge of the mineral exploration industry, coupled with his strong network in the region, make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Kamran will play a crucial role in helping us expand our reach and impact in these regions."

CC Explorations is excited to have Kamran on board and looks forward to the positive impact he will have on the company's growth and success. With his expertise and CC Explorations' innovative technology, the company is well-positioned to make significant strides in the mineral exploration industry in the Middle East and Africa.

About CC Explorations LLC:

CC Explorations provides 20+ years of experience in Remote Sensing for Mineral Exploration and Archaeological Services through its unique satellite-based Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography“AMRT” Technology. This technology, akin to how NASA surveys and detects minerals on other planets, stands out in the market with its unique and precise detection capabilities, setting CC Explorations at the forefront in the field of mineral exploration.

By harnessing CC Explorations' satellite-based AMRT Technology, Mineral Exploration Companies, Miners, Prospectors, Geologists, Geophysicist and Archeologists alike can obtain detailed insights into subsurface mineral deposits, man-made deposits and voids without even stepping foot on site.

The History Channel has successfully used CC Explorations' satellite-based AMRT Technology to locate and document one of Yamashita's Treasure Sites buried in the Philippines as featured in its TV documentary“Lost Gold of World War II” series in 2020.

Satellite-based AMRT Technology can accurately up to 93% or more (proven by drilling and trials) detect the positions and depths of most elements on the periodic table from space. This process provides not only zero site environmental impact but also a very significant cost and time savings when compared to traditional mineral exploration methods.

In the realm of mineral and other exploration, the utilization of CC Explorations' ability to locate Sub-Surface Minerals, Oil and Gas Hydrocarbons, Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Rare Earths, Critical Minerals, Water, Voids and other Valuable Items is highly advised prior to spending money and time on traditional, expensive and time-consuming exploration methods.

Locating Minerals From Space via Satellite

