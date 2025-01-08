Priyanka Chopra Gives A Shout Out To ‘Brave’ First Responders

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian Priyanka Chopra Jonas praised "brave" first responders for working through the night and continuing to help affected families in the wake of the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a post of“first responders” trying to control the wildfire, which has destroyed thousands of acres of land.

Thanking them, she wrote:“A huge shoutout to the incredibly brave first responders. Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected. 人 @lasdhq @losangelesfiredepartment @lapdhq”.

The actress had earlier shared a clip of the wildfire engulfing the Los Angeles neighbourhood.

She could be heard saying in the video, "it's crazy."

Her post also included the caption, "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight.”

Priyanka dropped another glimpse of the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, "Fast-moving Palisades fire in LA scorches thousands of acres, destroys homes".

A massive wildfire took over Los Angeles on January 7, 2025, forcing above 30,000 residents to leave the place. Numerous videos of the fire have been doing rounds on social media, leaving everyone concerned. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.

On the work front, the global head turner has several exciting projects lined up, including“Heads of State,” where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.“Heads of State” is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in“The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing.

The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series“Citadel.”