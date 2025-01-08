Demand For Kites With PM Modi's Name Surge Ahead Of Makar Sankranti In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 9 (IANS) As Makar Sankranti approaches this year, the markets in Gujarat are flooded with beautiful and colourful kites sold with the name of Prime Narendra Modi and his popularised slogans with people from all over the country flocking them in huge numbers.

The Gujarat also celebrates this festival with great pomp and splendour.

Many types of kites are being sold in the across the state during this time.

Several social messages are also written on the kites sold in the markets all over the state with slogans popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", "Swachhata Abhiyan" etc.

The impact of PM Modi is also visible in Gujarat as there is a huge surge in demand among the people for buying PM Modi-printed manjhas and kites.

The Kite flying festival in the state has become a major attraction every year in which people not only enjoy themselves by celebrating the occasion together with their families but also propagate social messages as well.

A local shopkeeper Keriwala told IANS: "This year, the market is not moving at a slow pace as compared to previous years. People are buying fewer kites. I am hopeful that people will buy a lot of kites on Saturday or Sunday."

He further added: "Although there is a demand for several types of colourful kites, for the last few days people have not buying kites in huge numbers as is normally seen. Apart from this, a charkhi with Prime Minister Modi's name is also seen in the market. People are showing their interest towards buying this charkhi."

Another local shopkeeper told IANS: "Prime Minister Modi's charkhi has just arrived in the market. There is a huge surge in demand for it among people who are buying kites. I have sold 50,000 Modi charkhi till now. Kejriwal's Charkhi is in less demand as compared to PM Modi's Charkhi which is being sold in large numbers across the state. This is because of PM Modi's popularity and connection with the people across the state and the country."

Another shopkeeper Dilip Kumar told IANS: "Apart from kites and charkhis, my shop also has started selling automatic charkhis. There is a lot of demand for it. People's enthusiasm ahead of Makar Sankranti seems to be increasing with each passing day."