'Like An Inferno': Los Angeles Wildfires Kill 5, Force Thousands Flee After 'Major Disaster' - What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least five people were killed, homes of stars and celebrities were among those burnt, and around 100,000 people received notices to evacuate as wildfires in Los Angeles raged "out of control".

Fierce wildfires in the Los Angeles area were fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, the Associated Press reported. Thousands of firefighters were battling at least three separate blazes on Wednesday - from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena. One of the fires was the most destructive in the modern history of the city of LA, the report added.

Here's all you need to know about the latest wildfires:

When did the wildfire start?

Many of the towering fires began Tuesday and were fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds. The winds persisted Wednesday. At some point, it made it too dangerous for aircraft to douse the fires from the sky, further hampering their efforts. Aerial firefighting resumed Wednesday morning.

'Major disaster'

US President Joe Biden approved the 'California Major Disaster Declaration' early Thursday. A press release by the White House said Biden "declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds beginning on January 7, 2025, and continuing."

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom said,“California has quickly secured a Major Disaster Declaration from @POTUS in response to the Los Angeles fires. Thanks to President Biden's support, we're immediately mobilizing life-saving and life-sustaining resources and funds across the region.”

Cost of damage incurred due to wildfire:

AccuWeather estimated $52 billion to $57 billion in preliminary damage and economic loss has occurred from the fires.

Residents rushing to escape created a traffic jam, blocking emergency vehicles from getting through. Crews used a bulldozer to push the abandoned cars off to the side. Photos depict what some residents describe as an apocalyptic scene.

'Most destructive [fire] in LA history'

The Palisades Fire is the most destructive in LA history. Around 1,000 structures were reportedly destroyed in the hilly coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

Around 25 square miles (40 square kilometres) were burnt down in Pacific Palisades, which is dotted with celebrity homes and was memorialised by the Beach Boys in their 1960s hit“Surfin' USA.”

The flames torched part of Palisades Charter High School, which has been featured in many Hollywood productions, including the 1976 horror movie“Carrie" and the TV series“Teen Wolf.”

More than 100,000 people were under mandatory evacuations. In Pasadena, Fire Chief Chad Augustin said between 200 and 500 structures have been damaged or lost from the Eaton Fire.

Besides, images of the devastation showed luxurious homes that collapsed in a whirlwind of flaming embers. Swimming pools were blackened with soot, and sports cars slumped on melted tires.

Hollywood stars forced to flee: 'Like an inferno'

The flames marched toward highly populated and affluent neighborhoods, including Calabasas and Santa Monica, home to California's rich and famous. Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, were among those forced to flee.

The day after actor James Woods evacuated his house in Pacific Palisades, he said, "...every house around us was on fire." Woods, known for roles in "Ghosts of Mississippi" and "Any Given Sunday," said on CNN on Wednesday, "We were literally in the exact epicenter of the fire as it started." he added, "There was so much chaos. It was like an inferno."

Meanwhile, Jennie Girardo, a 39-year-old producer and director from Pasadena, said she was alarmed when her neighbor came to check on her.“When I opened my door, it smelled like I was living inside of a fireplace,” she was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.“Then I also started to see the ash. And I've never seen that in my life. Like raining ash.”

Hollywood events postponed

The disaster also disrupted several Hollywood events just as the annual awards season was kicking off. Organisers said this weekend's Critics Choice Awards was delayed by two weeks, and next week's Oscar nominations announcement was postponed by two days.

The NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings' home game against the Calgary Flames. They had been set to play at the Kings' downtown arena Wednesday night.

Film studios canceled two movie premieres because of the fires and windy weather, the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park closed for the day because of smoky, windy conditions and the J. Paul Getty Trust said two of its museums, the Getty Villa and Getty Center, will remain closed for the next few days.

Universal Studios also canceled shooting for numerous series, including“Hacks,”“Ted Lasso” and“Suits LA.”

Other fires also causing havoc

Farther inland, the Eaton Fire erupted Tuesday evening north of Pasadena. At a senior center, employees pushed dozens of residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds to a parking lot to escape.

The Eaton fire destroyed between 200 and 500 structures while burning more than 16.5 square miles (42.9 square kilometers).

The Hurst Fire started about 10:30 pm Tuesday and prompted evacuations in Sylmar. That fire had grown to nearly a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) by early Wednesday.

Thousands have been ordered to evacuate

At least 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate - a number that kept changing because evacuation orders were continually being issued. Several hundred were at the Pasadena evacuation center by Wednesday afternoon. Many were elderly.

Power outage

The LA Metro suspended fares Wednesday after intermittent power outages made it difficult for riders to purchase and load fare cards. About 3,15,000 customers were without power in Southern California late Wednesday, with more than half of them in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage, which tracks outages nationwide.

Bad air quality impacting millions: 'Causes heart attacks and worsens asthma'

The wildfires filled the air with a thick cloud of smoke and ash, prompting air and dust advisories for 17 million people across a vast stretch of Southern California, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The worst conditions were in the vicinity of the fires. In East Los Angeles, the air quality index hit an unhealthy 173. Good air quality is considered to be 50 or less.

Dr. Puneet Gupta, the assistant medical director for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said wildfire smoke causes heart attacks and worsens asthma, while burning homes can release cyanide and carbon dioxide.

NASA laboratory closed to employees, visitors till Jan 13

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory shared an update on Wednesday, saying that it is within the mandatory evacuation zone for the Eaton Fire and is closed to employees and visitors on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The laboratory will remain closed until Monday, Jan 13.