US President Joe Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration For California Amid Los Angeles Wildfire

( MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Joe Biden approved declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds beginning on January 7, 2025, and continuing.

