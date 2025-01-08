عربي


US President Joe Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration For California Amid Los Angeles Wildfire

1/8/2025 10:15:13 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden approved declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds beginning on January 7, 2025, and continuing.

