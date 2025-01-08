Anti-Apartheid Activist Urges South Africa To Boycott Afghanistan Cricket Match Over Gender Apartheid

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Peter Hain, a prominent anti-apartheid activist, has called on the South African Board to boycott matches against Afghanistan due to the gender apartheid practiced by the Taliban.

In a letter on Wednesday, January 8, Peter Hain requested that Pholetsi Moseki , the Executive Director of the South African Cricket Board, formally boycott matches against the Afghanistan cricket team before February 21.

South Africa and Afghanistan are scheduled to play each other in the Cricket in Pakistan on February 21.

Peter Hain, originally from South Africa, is one of the most prominent anti-apartheid activists and also holds a seat in the British House of Lords.

In his letter, Hain stated,“After many years of fighting for Black and Coloured cricketers to exclusively represent their country, just as white cricketers had for almost a century, I hope that post-apartheid South African cricket will now fight for the same rights for all women in global cricket.”

Hain described the situation of Afghan women under Taliban rule as a clear example of gender apartheid.

He emphasized that after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, they disbanded the Afghanistan women's cricket team.

The South African Cricket Board has yet to comment on this matter. Meanwhile, around 200 British politicians have urged England Cricket to boycott Afghanistan's team due to the Taliban's violation of women's rights.

It is noteworthy that last year, the Australian cricket team also withdrew from playing against Afghanistan for similar reasons.

Calls for boycotting Afghanistan's cricket team have gained momentum, with advocates arguing that sports should not be used as a platform for regimes that oppress women. The global cricket community faces a significant ethical dilemma, balancing competition with the need to address human rights violations.

As the international spotlight intensifies, it remains to be seen whether other cricket boards will join in the movement, sending a strong message about the importance of gender equality in sports.

