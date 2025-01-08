Delhi Sees Sharp Drop In Temperature, Records 6.4 Degrees Celsius

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Delhi experienced a significant drop in temperature on Thursday, as cold wave conditions and inclement weather enveloped the city.

As per the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The MeT Department has predicted the minimum temperature for the day is 5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

As compared to the last few days, the temperature recorded at around 5.30 a.m. was plunging between 8 degrees to 11 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted a "dense fog" for the city on Thursday, however, contrary visuals have emerged from the different parts of the city.

As the cold wave continued, many homeless individuals sought refuge in night shelters. A night shelter on Lodhi Road was seen with all its beds occupied.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents to offer shelter to the homeless. Night shelters have also been set up across various locations in the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital dropped to poor quality, though by a minimal margin. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 7 a.m. in the morning, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI).

Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The decision comes after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality data and the IMD/IITM forecasts, noting a downward trend in AQI levels.