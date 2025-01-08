Psychiatric Care, PET-CT Diagnostics Included In 2025 Medical Guarantees Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2025, Ukraine's Medical Guarantees Program will include psychiatric care provided by multidisciplinary teams, PET-CT diagnostics, and medical services from institutions under the of and the National Academy of Medical Sciences.

This was announced by the Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), Natalia Husak, during a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"We are expanding mental health services, and for the first time in 2025, we will purchase psychiatric care services provided by multidisciplinary teams in mental health centers. These centers will appear in cluster and super-cluster healthcare institutions. We will also procure PET-CT diagnostics, which are essential for certain types of cancer and are very expensive. For the first time, we will also be purchasing services from healthcare institutions under the Ministry of Health and the National Academy of Medical Sciences, which will enter the unified medical space in 2025," Husak said.

She emphasized that the basic scope of medical assistance remains unchanged, including primary care, emergency care, specialized treatment for conditions like strokes, heart attacks, cancer, maternity care, palliative care, rehabilitation, and more.

Husak also stressed the importance of Ukrainians being aware that the government allocates and pays for their treatment. According to her, a key role in this process is played by primary care doctors, with whom citizens need to sign declarations. In case of need, the doctor will refer patients to specialists or additional examinations within the Medical Guarantees Program.

offorin

"The reform started with family medicine. We all signed declarations (with a primary care doctor), and for those who haven't yet done so, I encourage them to do it. The family doctor must understand where they are referring the patient, whether it's for medical services or for a prescription under the 'Affordable Medications' program," Husak explained.

In critical situations, such as strokes, heart attacks, or injuries, when calling an ambulance, patients should be aware that the government covers the costs of their treatment. "When the ambulance brings you to the hospital in critical condition, everything necessary for providing care is given for free," Husak added.

She also reminded that citizens can call 16-77 to learn about free services and where they can access them.

As previously reported, in 2025, the Medical Guarantees Program will receive 175 billion UAH, which is 16 billion UAH more than in 2024. The program has been in effect since January 1, 2025.