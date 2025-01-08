Dead Soldier A Reminder US Must Do More About Traumatic Brain Injury

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Matthew Livelsberger is the man who committed and blew himself up on January 1st in from of a Hotel is Las Vegas.

​It is very possible that Livelsberger was a victim of both post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

​PTSD and TBI are not the same thing. PTSD is a stress-related impairment that impacts many in war zones (and also can occur in civilians). PTSD often experience“intense disturbing thoughts and feelings” that can last long after their military service.“They may relive the event through flashbacks or nightmares; they may feel sadness, fear or anger and they may feel detached or estranged from other people.” Suicide is a definite risk for PTSD victims.

Livelsberger's ex-girlfriend, Alicia Arritt, reported that Livelsberger experienced pain, exhaustion, memory loss and periods of withdrawal, which she identified as key symptoms of TBI. Arritt had served at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany where many soldiers with combat injuries from Iraq and Afghanistan were treated and some from Syria and Iraq still are. Livelsberger, serving in Helmand province in Afghanistan, told Arritt that he had suffered multiple concussions.

Alicia Arritt and Matt Livelsberger. Photo: courtesy Alicia Arritt

TBI is difficult to diagnose, hard to treat, and not normally mitigated by counselling. Livelsberger, a decorated Green Beret, deployed twice to Afghanistan and served in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia and Congo.