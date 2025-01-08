Tirupati Temple Stampede: What Led To The Tragic Incident? TTD Says '4-5K People Came Together...' All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tirupati stampede: As many as six people lost their lives and several others have been after a stampede broke out near the Tirupati temple on Wednesday evening, according to officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Chairman of the TTD, BR Naidu, said that the stampede that claimed six lives was caused by "overcrowding." While speaking to reporters after visiting the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, he said, "The reason (for the stampede) is overcrowding...it is an unfortunate incident...tomorrow CM will tell everything, today the complete report will come. A total of 6 people have died, some are from Tamil Nadu and some are from Andhra Pradesh. As of now, one body has been identified and 5 are yet to be identified..."

Tirupati Municipal Commissioner , Mourya, also spoke to reporters on the tragic incident and said,“The situation was peaceful at every counter (to take tokens for darshan) except one at MGM school... a stampede occurred there...around 4000-5000 people came together at a time...it is really unfortunate...now the situation is under control...”





While speaking to reporters, TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that 91 counters were set up to distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan.' Calling the incident unfortunate, he added, an inquiry into this will take place and serious action will also be taken. He also informed that CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and state Health Minister will visit Tirupati today, i.e. January 9.





“ ...To distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan', we opened 91 counters...it is unfortunate that stampede happened. 6 devotees died in the stampede, 40 have sustained injuries, we are providing best medical facilities possible, to them. This has never happened in TTD history. I sincerely seek apology from the devotees,” he told reporters.

(With inputs from ANI)