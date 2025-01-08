Plannerly And Medialogic Partner To Introduce Advanced BIM Management Practices Aligned With ISO 19650 In The GCC Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plannerly and Medialogic join forces to bring ISO 19650-compliant BIM management solutions to the GCC, driving digital transformation in construction.

- Rajesh Moily, CEO of MedialogicDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Plannerly , the leading provider of Building Information Modeling (BIM) management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Medialogic , a renowned technology consultancy, to introduce advanced BIM management practices across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.This collaboration aims to align BIM workflows with the global standard ISO 19650, bringing cutting-edge digital project management and collaboration tools to the construction and infrastructure industries in the region.As the GCC continues to invest in smart cities, sustainable architecture, and megaprojects, the demand for efficient, collaborative, and standardized approaches to BIM has never been greater.The new partnership will offer organizations in the GCC access to advanced BIM processes, tools, and training to help implement ISO 19650, the international standard for managing information over the life cycle of a built asset using BIM.Unlocking the Potential of ISO 19650 in the GCC: ISO 19650 is rapidly becoming the benchmark for best practices in BIM management. It standardizes the processes of organizing, managing, and sharing information across all stages of a project, from design to operation, ensuring better project outcomes, reduced costs, and enhanced collaboration.By adopting the ISO 19650 framework, organizations in the GCC will benefit from improved coordination, increased productivity, and the seamless integration of BIM data across project teams and stakeholders. This approach is particularly important in the region, where large-scale infrastructure projects and urban developments are transforming cities and reshaping the built environment.A Powerful Collaboration: This partnership brings together the expertise of Plannerly in digital BIM management and the strategic consulting prowess of Medialogic in the Middle East. Plannerly's robust platform, which streamlines BIM workflows and facilitates collaborative project management, will be supported by Medialogic's deep understanding of the GCC construction market and its innovative consulting services.Together, Plannerly and Medialogic will offer a range of services to the GCC region, including:- BIM Implementation and Strategy Consulting: Helping organizations adopt ISO 19650 standards with customized strategies tailored to local project requirements and regulations.- Training and Development: Offering training programs to upskill professionals in the latest BIM management practices and ISO 19650 compliance.- Technology Integration: Providing tools and software solutions that support BIM workflows and enhance collaboration across multidisciplinary teams.- Project Management and Support: Offering ongoing project management and technical support to ensure successful BIM implementation and operational efficiency.Strengthening the Region's BIM Capabilities: The partnership will play a pivotal role in enhancing the BIM capabilities of the GCC region, enabling organizations to meet the growing demand for smarter, more sustainable building practices.By embedding ISO 19650 in project delivery workflows, the collaboration is expected to unlock new efficiencies, improve transparency, and help deliver projects on time and within budget.“We are thrilled to partner with Medialogic to bring these world-class BIM practices to the GCC,” said Clive Jordan, CEO of Plannerly.“As the region continues to embrace digital transformation, our platform and expertise will provide organizations with the tools and knowledge to meet international BIM standards, improving project delivery and fostering greater collaboration across teams.”Rajesh Moily, CEO of Medialogic, added,“BIM is reshaping the way the construction industry operates in the GCC, and aligning with ISO 19650 is the key to achieving the highest standards of efficiency and quality. By combining our expertise with Plannerly's innovative solutions, we are excited to support the region's construction and infrastructure sectors in their digital transformation journey.”About PlannerlyPlannerly is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) management, offering a cloud-based platform that simplifies the planning, implementation, and management of BIM processes. Designed to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and improve project outcomes, Plannerly enables construction professionals to manage information in compliance with international standards, including ISO 19650. With an intuitive interface and powerful tools, Plannerly empowers teams to deliver smarter, more efficient projects.For more information, visit:About MedialogicMedialogic turns the organization's vision into reality through industry-leading technologies that guarantee maximum growth. Founded in 2013, Medialogic has been at the forefront of the industry, with a strong focus on seamless distribution across the AECO ecosystem, Enterprise Audio Visual and IT solutions, System Integration, and Trainings. Headquartered in Dubai, Medialogic's presence extends to Mumbai, Chennai, and London, strategically positioned to elevate customer service and support in the GCC, India, and the UK regions. Noteworthy industry recognition includes being listed in Building Smart, UAE Chapter, for expertise in BIM, project management, and groundbreaking solutions for the AEC industry in the GCC region. Medialogic helps organizations adopt and implement cutting-edge technologies to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and drive business success.For more information, visit:MedialogicEmail: ...Phone: +971 4 551 6636

