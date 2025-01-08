Two People Were Killed In Stepnohirsk As Result Of Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bodies of two women were found under the rubble of a house destroyed by shelling in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, and two more people were rescued.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, two women were killed - their bodies have just been removed from the rubble,” Fedorov wrote.

According to him, they managed to rescue a man and a woman from the rubble, and they are now in the hospital .

The search and rescue operation has been completed.

As reported, the Russian army attacked the village of Stepnohirsk, and four people were trapped under the rubble of a house.