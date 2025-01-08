Brink: US, Partners Are Stepping Up Assistance To Ukraine After Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US Ambassador Bridget Brink reacted to today's Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and said that her country, together with its partners, will continue to increase assistance to Ukraine.
She wrote about this on the social Network X , Ukrinform reports.
“A Russian guided air strike on Zaporizhzhia killed 13 civilians... Houses, apartments and public transport were damaged. Together with our partners, we continue to increase security assistance to Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russia's brutal war,” Brink said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army carried out two air strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia during the day, killing 13 people and wounding 33 others.
President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia and emphasized that pressure on Russia for terror is needed.
