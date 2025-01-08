Russians Sinking Hedgehog-Type Barriers In Kerch Strait Reports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kerch Strait, the occupiers are sinking "hedgehog"-type barriers.

This was reported by the Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers continue to sink 'hedgehog'-type barriers in the Kerch Strait," the report states.

It is noted that the structures are manufactured at the Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch. They are transported to the sinking site on barges and lowered to the seabed near the Kerch Bridge on the Sea of Azov side using a floating crane.

The first installation of such barriers was noted in August 2024. It was later discovered that in some cases, they are installed in two layers.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the number of barges installed by the occupiers in the Kerch Strait as boom barriers to protect against Ukrainian naval drones halved within a month.