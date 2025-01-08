India's Foreign Secretary Met Acting Afghan FM In Dubai

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (NNN-PTI) – Indian Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, yesterday, held talks with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Indian officials said.

The two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations, as well as, regional developments.

India has, so far, not formally recognised yet, the Taliban-run administration in Afghanistan.– NNN-PTI

