Bahrain Underlines Support For Syria To Regain Its Active Arab, Int'l Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani affirmed Wednesday the Kingdom's support for Syria to overcome the current challenges and regain its active role at the Arab and international levels.

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said the remarks by Al-Zayani came during a meeting with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, at the People's Palace in Damascus.

Al-Zayani also delivered a written message from the Bahraini King, the current President of the Arab Summit, to Al-Sharaa regarding the close fraternal ties between the two countries and a briefing on the outcome of the recent Arab Summit held in the Kingdom recently.

The Bahraini minister affirmed the Kingdom's keenness on Syria's stability, sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the prosperity of its people.

During the meeting, the Bahraini Foreign Minister reviewed the outcomes and initiatives of the "Bahrain Summit", which reflect a collective determination among Arab leaders to achieve peace in the Middle East while ensuring the ability of all peoples in the region to coexist in a safe, stable and prosperous environment that enjoys sustainable peace.

For his part, Al-Sharaa expressed gratitude for the Kingdom of Bahrain's supportive stance towards the new Syrian leadership and its efforts to achieve peace, security and stability.

Al-Sharaa added the new Syrian leadership appreciates these sincere stances, stressing keenness to overcome the current phase with all its challenges and to work and build a modern Syrian state. (end)

