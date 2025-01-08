Kuwait Envoy: GCC States Call For Respecting Syria's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai has reiterated the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Member States call for respecting Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, rejecting foreign interference and combatting while respecting its religious and cultural diversity.

Ambassador Al-Bannai said this in a speech he delivered Wednesday, on behalf of the permanent representative of the GCC states to the UN, at a UN Security Council session on the situation in Syria.

He pointed out the GCC states held the 46th extraordinary meeting in Kuwait late last December to follow up on the developments in both Syria and Lebanon, where they reiterated the need to maintain security and stability in Syria.

"We decided to participate today only to confirm our determination to help Syria politically, economically, developmentally and humanitarianly," the Ambassador stated on behalf of the GCC states.

He emphasized the GCC states' support for a comprehensive and inclusive political transition, national reconciliation and efforts to rebuild the state in Syria. The Kuwaiti diplomat noted that the Gulf countries also encourage national unity and comprehensive dialogue among Syria with the participation of all components of the society in order to achieve a Syrian-owned political process with the support of the United Nations.

Ambassador Al-Bannai clarified that the GCC countries also firmly believes that Syria's stability represents a fundamental pillar of security in the Middle East region.

The GCC countries categorically reject the repeated attacks of the Israeli occupation forces on Syria and call for their immediate withdrawal from the occupied Syrian territories, he stressed.

He reiterated the GCC country clear stance that the Golan is a Syrian land and condemn the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Golan.

The GCC countries call for lifting the economic sanctions on Syria and providing humanitarian support to the brotherly Syrian people, he announced, asserting that the GCC States would offer all backing to Syria and its people at all levels. Ambassador Al-Bannai addressed the Security Council, saying, "We reiterate our full readiness to support you and your team in facilitating the work of the Council for the current month and maintaining international peace and security," expressing the support of the GCC countries for the statement delivered by the Permanent Representative of Egypt on behalf of the Arab Group, wishing Algeria success in assuming the presidency of the Security Council for the current month. (end) amm

