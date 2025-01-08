Bitget Announces The Listing Of XTER With $5,000 Airdrop Campaign

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 8th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of XTER on its platform. To celebrate this milestone, Bitget has launched an exclusive reward campaign featuring a $5,000 XTER airdrop for new users.

The campaign will be available from 8 January 2025 at 10:00 UTC to 13 January 2025 at 10:00 UTC , providing eligible participants an opportunity to receive XTER token rewards valued between $10 and $20. During the promotional period, new users who complete specific onboarding and trading activities will qualify to receive a share of the airdrop.

The promotional activities include registering on the platform, completing KYC verification, engaging with the community by joining Bitget's official Discord and BGB Holders Group , and executing a spot trade in the XTER/USDT trading pair. These steps aim to encourage new users to explore the platform while familiarizing themselves with its comprehensive offerings.

The rewards will be distributed to the first 300 qualified participants, on a first-come, first-served basis. The initiative underscores Bitget's efforts to enhance user engagement while celebrating the listing of innovative projects like XTER.

Bitget emphasizes that this campaign is specifically designed for new users who register and download the app via designated links. It is not available to affiliates or those who are already part of other Bitget campaigns. Participants are advised to ensure compliance with all campaign guidelines to secure eligibility. Rewards will be credited within seven working days after the campaign concludes, though Bitget reserves the right to disqualify participants engaging in activities deemed inappropriate or in violation of the platform's terms.

This campaign reflects Bitget's continuous commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive ecosystem. By combining strategic token listings with user-centric promotions, the platform continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in cryptocurrency trading and Web3 innovation.

For more instructions on the Xterio Community Campaign, users can visit here .

