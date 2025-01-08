Audrey Lam Joins Broadgate As Managing Director And Regional Head For M&A Advisory In Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rami El JisrKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Broadgate Advisers is pleased to announce the appointment of Audrey Lam as the new Managing Director and regional head of M&A and Strategic Advisory in Southeast Asia. Audrey brings a wealth of experience in mergers and acquisitions, as well as debt and equity fundraising.Audrey began her banking career at JPMorgan, where she played a pivotal role in advising on major corporate restructurings following the Asian Financial Crisis. Her expertise was instrumental in supporting key government initiatives aimed at corporatizing and privatizing important businesses in Southeast Asia.Subsequently, Audrey has held various senior positions at RHB Investment Bank and the Maybank Group, where she served corporate clients across the region. In her most recent role at Maybank, she was the Head of Investment Banking & Advisory, Singapore.“We are thrilled to welcome Audrey to Broadgate Advisers,” said Rami El Jisr, Managing Partner at Broadgate Advisers.“Her extensive and deep understanding of the Investment Banking advisory landscape in Southeast Asia will be invaluable as we continue to expand our advisory services in the region.”Audrey Lam commented:“I am excited to join Broadgate Advisers and look forward to contributing to the firm's growth and success. The opportunity to lead the M&A and strategic advisory team in Southeast Asia is a tremendous honour, and I am eager to work with my new colleagues to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”Broadgate Advisers is committed to providing top-tier advisory services and fostering long-term relationships with its clients. With Audrey's leadership, the firm is well-positioned to enhance its M&A and strategic advisory capabilities and drive strategic growth in the region.

