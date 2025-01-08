Alaska Air Group Announces Webcast Of Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Results
SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2024 fourth quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Thursday, January 23, 2025.
A webcast of the call will be available to the public at . An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.
About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the one world Alliance. With one world and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair
across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines . Learn more about Alaska Airlines at href="" rel="nofollow" alaskaai
and Hawaiian Airlines at href="" rel="nofollow" hawaiianairlines/blo . Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."
