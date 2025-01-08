Michael Cecchi-Azzolina & Bismark Irving Join CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Picture of Christina Cates on CONFIDENTIAL poster

Michael Cecchi-Azzolina & Bismark Irving will tell all on CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL

- Lucas A. Ferrara, ProducerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This week, Christina Cates, the host of the popular talk show CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL on AM970 radio, is cooking up something special for her listeners.On Sunday night's episode, she will be joined by two talented and accomplished individuals in the culinary world - Michael Cecchi-Azzolina and Bismark Irving,Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, known for his work as a maître d' at some of New York City's top restaurants, will be sharing his expertise and insights. He is the owner of Cecchi's, a modern bar and grill located in the West Village, which has gained a reputation for its delicious food and impeccable service. With years of experience in the industry, Michael will be discussing his new book, "Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maitre D'."Joining Michael on the show is Bismark Irving -- a prominent figure in the hospitality industry -- known for his management roles at some of New York City's most notable venues, like Tavern on the Green, The Russian Tea Room, and The Rainbow Room. He is the author of the upcoming book "Nightclub Confidential," where he shares some revealing and intriguing behind-the-scenes stories.Listeners can tune in to CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL on Sunday night, January 12, 2025, at 9PM (Eastern), to hear Christina, Michael and Bismark dish out some gossip as they engage in lively discussions about the food and hospitality industries.Find them on AM970 radio, or listen to the program here:Should you miss the broadcast, the show is also available via all the major“podcatchers,” including Amazon Music, Apple, Audible, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube, among other streaming services.Why not give Christina's show a listen? She offers plenty of food for thought ....

