Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation At ASCO GI 2025

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel, first-in-class biologic therapy to treat solid tumors and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), being held January 23-25, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. Poster details are included below.

Poster Details:

Session Title: Trials in Progress Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date: January 25, 2025

Abstract Number: TPS320

Abstract Title: "BXQ-350, a novel sphingolipid metabolism modulator, in combination with mFOLFOX7 and bevacizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients: A phase 1b/2 study."

More details on the conference can be found at the ASCO GI website at href="" rel="nofollow" asco/gi/atten .

About BXQ-350

Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. Multiple Phase 1 clinical trials in adult and pediatric patients have demonstrated a robust safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumor types. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, an area of high unmet medical need in patients treated with oxaliplatin and other chemotoxic agents.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion has generated data in multiple classes of solid tumors, including metastatic colorectal cancer, high-grade gliomas, and pediatric brain tumors. The Company has completed enrollment in the open label portion of its Phase 1b/2 study evaluating BXQ-350 in combination with the standard of care. The Company is now planning to proceed to the randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled portion of the study. The Company has also completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of CIPN.

