Award-Winning Italian Author Visiting NYC And Available For Interviews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Italian Author Ettore Farrattini Pojani

"The Nine Lives of Tito d'Amelia" Cover

La MaMa January 16 Event Flyer

Author's Book Being Presented at La MaMa Experimental Theater on January 16

- Julie Gianelloni Connor, Publisher, Bayou City PressHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning Italian author Ettore Farrattini Pojani will be in New York City and available for interviews from January 13-18, 2025. In addition, La MaMa Experimental Theater will host Farrattini Pojani for a presentation of his new book,“The Nine Lives of Tito d'Amelia,” on Thursday, January 16, at 6 PM. The event is open to the public.The La MaMa Experimental Theater event is to introduce New Yorkers to Farrattini Pojani and present the new English-language version of Farrattini Pojani's historical novel“The Nine Lives of Tito d'Amelia.” To date,“Nine Lives” has won seven awards in Italy and Europe. This first English-language version has been published by Bayou City Press of Houston, Texas.Spanning millennia,“The Nine Lives of Tito d'Amelia” contains nine chapters-each set in a different period, from the founding of the Italian town Amelia in 1134 BC until the future. War, romance and family interactions are all guided by a divinely directed cat named Tito whose nine lives coincide with pivotal historical periods and different generations of the Farrattini family.Please note that although this book features a cat, it is intended for adult readers.Those interested in scheduling an interview with Ettore Farrattini Pojani while he is in New York City (or at another time) and also those who would like to see a copy of his book for review or article purposes should contact Bayou City Press.More information about the event at La MaMa Experimental Theater can be found on the event flyerIn the book, author Ettore Farrattini Pojani blends real places, real people and real events with his imagination to recount the history of Amelia, the first organized city of central Italy, four centuries older than Rome. Farrattini Pojani uses the multiple lives of a cat named Tito as a way to span the ages, from Amelia's founding in 1134 BC all the way to the future.Tito's mission throughout all nine of his lives is to help the town and family prosper and flourish. A changing cast of characters traces the Farrattini family through the centuries, with Tito joining up with a Farrattini descendant in each chapter.Using his feline wiles, Tito bends humans to his will, helping through many challenges from drought, to wars, to lovelorn marriages, to selfish politicization of community crises. The author mixes fictional lives with nonfictional information about historical figures as well as historically accurate information about the Farrattini family and the town of Amelia.About the Author:Ettore Farrattini Pojani (preferred surname is Farrattini) is a hereditary Italian count, though he no longer uses the title. Farrattini Pojani is the heir of the Farrattini noble family, whose origins stretch back into Umbrian history and whose family seat is in Amelia, Italy.Farrattini Pojani, a music expert and critic, has published extensively on music topics and currently is a collaborator on the website .The "Nine Lives of Tito d'Amelia," his second novel, was published in Italy in 2022 and has won numerous awards.Before focusing on writing, Farrattini Pojani studied art restoration and specialized in furniture restoration. For almost 20 years he had a workshop in Rome in which hundreds of valuable, unique pieces were brought back to their splendor thanks to his dedication and expertise. In 2001 he transformed the family“palazzo” (palace) into a“hotel de charme” (boutique hotel), which he ran for 15 years until it was damaged by an earthquake in 2016.A dedicated traveler, he is fluent in French and English besides his native Italian.Publishing Information:“The Nine Lives of Tito d'Amelia”Publisher: Bayou City PressRelease date: October 11, 2024Print length: ‎324 pagesAvailable from BayouCityPress, Amazon, and local bookstoresTo learn more about the author or the event, contact:Julie Gianelloni ConnorOwner/PublisherBayou City PressTel: 202.558.8707...

Julie Gianelloni Connor

Bayou City Press

+ +1 202-558-8707

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.