Encompass Health Announces Date Of 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Corp. (NYSE: EHC ) today announced it will report results for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, after the closes on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. The Company will host an investor call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-579-2543 and providing the conference ID EHCQ424. International callers should dial 785-424-1789 and provide the same conference ID. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at .

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC ) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 166 hospitals in 38 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare and Forbes' Most Trusted Companies in America. For more information, visit encompasshealth , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED