Ionis To Present At 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS ) today announced that Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference at 10:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors & media section of the Ionis website at . A replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients.
To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .
Ionis Investor Contact: D. Wade Walke, Ph.D., [email protected] – 760-603-2331
Ionis Media Contact: Hayley Soffer, [email protected] – 760-603-4679
