Toll Brothers Opens New Phase Of Home Sites In Wildflower Ranch Community In Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of a new phase of home sites in Wildflower Ranch, a master-planned community with world-class amenities and beautiful natural landscapes in Fort Worth, Texas. New Toll Brothers home sites are now available for sale in both the Elite Collection and Select Collection within Wildflower Ranch with pricing starting from the upper $300,000s to the low $500,000s.

Toll Brothers at Wildflower Ranch offers two collections of homes with one- and two-story designs ranging from 1,900 to over 3,600 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. The homes, which are situated on 50- and 60-foot-wide home sites, include outstanding features and options to personalize, ensuring that every home buyer can create their dream home to fit their lifestyle.









“This new phase in Wildflower Ranch provides home buyers with exceptional amenities, luxury home designs, and a serene lifestyle that is unmatched in the Fort Worth area,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth.“With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available at the community.

Wildflower Ranch is conveniently located off Highway 114 and Interstate 35 West, just north of downtown Fort Worth, offering easy access to major cities including Southlake and Denton. The community features a resort-style lazy river, miles of trails, event areas, sport practice fields, playgrounds, and fields of wildflowers. Residents will enjoy the best of both worlds: small-town charm with the convenience of nearby entertainment, world-class shopping, and fine dining. The community is also located within the reputable Northwest Independent School District with potential onsite schools.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are located at 853 Ranchland Road in Fort Worth. For more information on Wildflower Ranch and other Toll Brothers communities in the area, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

