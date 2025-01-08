The Pritzker Hageman Explosion Lawyers Lead Nationwide Investigations For Burn Injury And Wrongful Death Lawsuits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

By pursuing action, burn survivors can not only obtain the resources and support needed for their recovery but also help prevent similar tragedies by exposing systemic failures and advocating for safer practices.

Why Taking Legal Action After a Burn Injury Matters

Burn injuries have devastating and life-long effects on burn survivors and their families. The American Burn Association reports that each year, approximately 1 in 10,000 people require inpatient care at a burn center. In 2023 alone, 32,540 patients were treated for burn injuries, with 45% caused by flame or flash incidents. These statistics highlight the significant impact burn injuries have on survivors and their families.

Among the many causes of burn injuries, flame jetting incidents stand out as a serious and often overlooked risk. This sudden and explosive burst of fire happens when flammable liquids, like alcohol or gasoline, are poured near an open flame. In just seconds, it can cause catastrophic burns to anyone nearby. These incidents are especially common at backyard gatherings and often involve products without proper safety warnings, raising critical questions about accountability.

Taking legal action after a burn injury is an important step for burn survivors and their families to seek justice, hold negligent parties accountable, and secure compensation for their losses. The Pritzker Hageman burn lawyers understand the unique challenges burn survivors face and bring decades of experience to every case.

About Pritzker Hageman: How the Burn Injury Legal Team Can Help

Pritzker Hageman is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm that represents burn survivors and families who lost a loved one in explosion lawsuits . Pritzker Hageman supports the burn survivor community through its partnership with the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors and the firm's burn injury attorneys have been active members of the American Burn Association.

Contact

Eric Hageman

[email protected]

1-888-377-8900

David Coyle

[email protected]

1-888-377-8900

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.