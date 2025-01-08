Cox Automotive Reinforces Long Term Commitment To The Fleet Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Journey with Cox and What's Next

Founded by the Dickinson family in 1997, Dickinson Fleet Services was acquired by Cox Automotive in 2020, to meet customers' fleet needs today and into the future. Since the acquisition, Cox has grown the business to more than 1,500 technicians, servicing more than 14,000 clients annually. With the of Trudell Trailer Sales, along with other regional maintenance providers such as Mobicare and Corcoran's Mobile Service, Fleet Services also expanded its nationwide offering within medium and heavy-duty fleet parts and service, as well as direct parts sales and semi-trailer sales.

"When we founded Dickinson Fleet Services nearly 30 years ago, I couldn't have imagined that we would grow it into what it is today: A nationwide industry leader with a best-in-class team," said Ted

Coltrain, VP of Operations. "We built a legacy of trust and determination to get the job done right. Cox is ready to build on that legacy and take this business into the future."

Fleet Services by Cox Automotive is focused on expanding with even broader mobile maintenance and emergency mobile service. It is their vision to safely and efficiently help fleets move across America by having the right technician, in the right place, at the right time, with the right part.

"This acquisition represents our steadfast commitment to the fleet industry and the opportunity to take Fleet Services to the next level," said Steve

Rowley, President of Cox Automotive. "We are proud to build on the legacy the Dickinson family began, and we're just getting started. We are in this business for the long term. Not just for this year...but the next 50 years and beyond."

Kevin Clark Appointed Interim VP of Sales

With these changes, Kevin Clark will step in as the Interim VP of Sales. Clark currently leads the businesses' Emergency Mobile Service (EMS) division, as well as FleeTec Academy, the company's innovative technician training program.

"After three years with Fleet Services, I've seen first-hand the massive growth potential that comes with being part of Cox – for clients, for our people and for the industry we're in," said Kevin Clark, Head of Sales for Fleet Services by Cox Automotive. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner more closely with our clients as we grow together and lead fleets into the future."

Clark is a highly regarded leader in the fleet services and maintenance industry, with nearly 30 years of experience leading operations and driving customer growth and value. Before joining Fleet Services in 2021, he served as Executive Vice President & General Manager for

Amerit Fleet Solutions. He began his career as shop chief and quality control inspector for the United States Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

For more information about Fleet Services by Cox Automotive, please visit .

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000-plus employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch®, and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit

coxautoinc , or connect via

@CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc

on Facebook, or

Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fleet Services by Cox Automotive