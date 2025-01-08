Horror Writers Association Announces Legacy Sponsorship With University Of Pittsburgh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Horror Writers Association Logo

Pittsburgh Library System (ULS) commits to a 10-year Legacy Sponsorship starting with StokerCon 2025

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Horror Writers Association (HWA) and the University of Pittsburgh Library System (ULS) are excited to announce a new chapter in their collaboration leading up to StokerCon. Building on their roles as Marquee Sponsor in 2023 and Raven Sponsor in 2024, the ULS has committed to a ground-breaking 10-year Legacy Sponsorship starting with StokerCon 2025 .The Archives & Special Collections Department within the ULS is home to the prestigious horror studies collection which includes an extraordinary array of rare books, film and literary archives, pulps, comics, and much more. This collection serves as an essential resource documenting the history of horror, illuminating its social and cultural significance, and fostering serious academic engagement with the genre. It also provides unique insights into the creative process, informing and inspiring the next generation of writers and filmmakers.Recognizing the integral role of the HWA in shaping this history, the ULS has previously partnered with the Association in programming and is proud to serve as the repository for the HWA archives as well as the literary archives of several of its members. This new Legacy Sponsorship underlines the ULS's enduring support for the HWA and its mission, emphasizing the critical role StokerCon plays in advancing the horror genre and its academic and cultural reach.The HWA extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kornelia Tancheva, Hillman University Librarian and Director of the ULS; Ed Galloway, Associate University Librarian for Archives & Special Collections; and Ben Rubin, Horror Studies Collection Coordinator and HWA Pittsburgh Chapter member for their leadership in making this Legacy Sponsorship a reality.The sponsorship funds will support StokerCon programming, with a special focus on Librarians' Day, ensuring its continued success and encouraging broader engagement from all conference attendees. Additionally, the Legacy Sponsorship includes integrated programming initiatives led by the ULS Horror Studies Collection Coordinator. These initiatives will feature regular panels during Librarians' Day and general sessions, showcasing the horror studies collection's rich contents and exploring the history and evolution of the horror genre.With this transformative partnership, the ULS and HWA reaffirm their commitment to celebrating and advancing the horror genre, fostering academic inquiry, and inspiring new generations of creators and scholars. Stay tuned for more exciting developments as StokerCon 2025 approaches.Together in Partnership,Maxwell I. GoldExecutive DirectorHorror Writers AssociationBenjamin RubinArchives & Special CollectionsHillman LibraryUniversity of PittsburghHorror Studies Collection CoordinatorAbout the Horror Writers AssociationThe Horror Writers Association (HWA) is the is the oldest and most respected professional organization for creators of horror fiction around the world, dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. Founded in the late 1980s, it now has close to 2,000 members. The HWA encourages public interest in and appreciation of horror and dark fantasy literature and hosts an annual professional conference, StokerCon. HWA is also dedicated to recognizing and promoting diversity in the horror genre and practices a strict anti-harassment policy at all of its events. For more information about the Horror Writers Association, please visit this website . For more information about the Bram Stoker Awards® and our other awards, please visit this website.

