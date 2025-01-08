National Day Of Mourning For Jimmy Carter On January On 9: Govt Offices, Stock Market, Banks-What's Closed, Open In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the wake of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, President Joe Biden has declared January 9, 2025, a national day of mourning to honor Carter's legacy and his lifelong service to the nation.

In his statement, emphasized that flags will fly at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds for 30 days from the date of Carter's death . He also called upon the American people to gather in their places of worship on January 9 to pay their respects to the 39th president , whose work and humanitarian efforts left a lasting impact on the nation and the world.

Carter , who served as president from 1977 to 1981, was known for his dedication to human rights, peace initiatives, and his post-presidency work with Habitat for Humanity. His death marks the end of an era of leadership that spanned decades, from his time in office to his extensive involvement in various global humanitarian efforts.

As the country observes this day of remembrance, many are wondering about the impact on services and operations across the country, including post offices, banks, and businesses. Here's what you need to know about the schedules for federal workers, stock markets, and more on January 9.

Will government offices be closed on Jan. 9?

While January 9 is a national day of mourning , it is not a federal holiday. Federal offices will be closed, in observance of the occasion. However, not all federal workers will be exempt from working. Essential personnel, such as those working in national security and law enforcement, will continue their duties as needed.

Is the US stock market open on January 9?

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed on January 9, as announced by the White House and other financial bodies. Trading of all US equities and options will be suspended for the day. Bond markets, however, will operate with modified hours, closing early at 2 pm ET, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).