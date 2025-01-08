Former JUTA President, PDP Leader Join Congress In Jammu
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Dr Sandeep Singh, former president of the Jammu University Teachers Association (JUTA), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) additional spokesperson Sohit Sharma joined the congress here on Wednesday.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra welcomed the duo into the party fold and said their joining reflects a shift in the thought process of people, particularly among the educated class in Jammu.
He emphasized the Congress remains the only secular, democratic and unifying force capable of delivering justice to all sections of the society.
Karra said the recent elections have brought about a change in the mindset of the people of Jammu who now recognize the Congress party's ability to address the issues of all sections of the region.
“People have realized that they are often emotionally manipulated during the election process by the communal and divisive narratives of the BJP. However, the Congress party has consistently delivered on its promises and ensured justice for the people,” he added.
Karra further said that in the coming days, more like-minded individuals and forces are expected to join the Congress, as it remains steadfast in its commitment to secularism, socialism and the strengthening of democracy and constitutional values.
Dr Singh, an assistant professor in the Department of Lifelong Learning at the Jammu University, is a well-known socio-political activist. He has worked extensively on cross-border peace dialogue, both as an activist and researcher.
Dr Singh expressed his belief that the Congress party reflects the ethos of Indian identity and the principles of the Constitution. He also voiced his concern over the distortion of parliamentary democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sharma, who served as additional spokesperson for the PDP, has been associated with the party for a long time, a Congress spokesperson said.
Sharma explained his decision to join the Congress, saying he believes it provides the right platform to raise the issues of the people of Jammu region. He expressed confidence that the Congress would emerge stronger in the region under its current leadership.
