IDEAS+LEADERS Summit NYC: Navigating New Leadership Dynamics In The AI Era At Manhattan’S Kosciuszko Foundation

The IDEAS+LEADERS Summit NYC is a conference inspired by the TED format, where participants will be engaged in the impactful presentations and panel discussions. This edition will cover topics such as the future of leadership, team management in the age of automation, and global collaboration. Also the latest UN report "World Economic Situation and Prospects" will be presented during the event.

The program will feature speeches by the recognized experts and leaders from various industries who will share their knowledge and experience in leadership, changing management and innovative solutions for companies. Among them are Prof. Mehmet Tosun from the University of Nevada at Reno, Valerie Trapunsky, founder of ChatterBoss, Marek Skulimowski - President of the Kosciuszko Foundation, Pawel Pietrasienski - Associate Professor at the Warsaw School of Economics, Nilofar Ayoubi - journalist, activist, regional secretary of the World Liberty Congress, Kerry Fisher - founder of Be Extraordinary Publishing, and Dr. Elena Pawęta - founder of the training company IDEAS+LEADERS and the organizer of the event ,the expert in communication and leadership, a lecturer at the Warsaw School of Economics. Other leading experts in the fields of leadership, management, technology and organizational culture will also appear.

The Role of Leaders in a Changing Business Reality

As highlighted in McKinsey's latest report, Leadership Development Trends 2024, today's leaders face challenges such as burnout, the need for flexible management, and integrating artificial intelligence into decision-making processes. These challenges demand new tasks from the managers. In response, IDEAS+LEADERS Summit NYC will focus on key aspects of contemporary leadership, including:



Changing Role of Leaders – Leaders are no longer just supervisors but also mentors and guides for their teams in the changing world.

Burnout – How to recognize burnout symptoms and manage teams under stress and psychological difficulties.

Micromanagement – How to avoid the pitfalls of micromanagement and build trust within the team instead. Leadership in the AI Era – How to manage a team effectively while artificial intelligence takes on an increasingly significant role in daily tasks.

The IDEAS+LEADERS Summit NYC is an opportunity for business leaders to learn how to manage change better, motivate teams, and implement innovative approaches to the leadership that provides a competitive edge. All of this will take place in the international and multicultural environment.

Dr. Elena Pawęta, the event organizer, emphasizes:

“Modern leadership is no longer just about decision-making and team management. It is about adaptability, inspiration, and building bridges between diverse cultures and work environments. As leaders, we face unique challenges – automation and artificial intelligence are reshaping the business landscape faster than we can predict.





Dr. Elena Pawęta

The IDEAS+LEADERS Summit provides a space for leaders to reflect on the future of the leadership. We aim to equip participants with practical tools to not only manage teams effectively but also build organizations resilient to the changes and ready for international collaboration. I believe that the transformation we are experiencing is also an opportunity to create a more conscious, inclusive, and sustainable work environment.”

Event co-organiser Nilofar Ayoubi says: "Women in leadership face unique challenges, from breaking through glass ceilings to navigating biases in the workplace. At the IDEAS+LEADERS Summit, we aim to not only highlight these issues but also celebrate the incredible achievements of women leaders worldwide."

What Will the Participants Gain?

Through the interactions with the experts and leaders from the various industries, the participants will gain specific skills that can be immediately implemented in their organizations, particularly:



Practical Tools – the Leaders will learn the strategies how to manage teams effectively , increase the engagement, and optimize the company processes.

Networking with the Industry Leaders – The event also provides an excellent opportunity to establish valuable business connections and exchange experiences with the representatives of the leading organizations in the international setting. Better Preparation for Business Challenges – By analyzing current trends in the management and leadership, the participants will be better prepared for changing market conditions and challenges related to the new technologies and organizational culture.

Kosciuszko Foundation: A Partnership of Tradition and Modernity

The conference will take place in the historic residence of the Kosciuszko Foundation – an institution that has supported cultural and educational cooperation between Poland and the United States for 100 years. The foundation allocates nearly $2 million annually to scholarships, grants, and initiatives promoting Poland. This unique venue symbolizes the mission of the building intercultural bridges and underscores the importance of international cooperation, including the business world.

Upcoming Events in 2025

This is the first event in the series of the international conferences on leadership planned for 2025.

“We are excited to inaugurate the IDEAS+LEADERS Summit in New York, the center of global business,” says the organizer Dr. Elena Pawęta.“Later this year, additional conferences will be held in Dubai, London, and Warsaw. Our goal is to become a permanent part of the global discussion on the future of the international business.”

