Hispanic Foods Market Research And Competition Forecast 2024-2028: Revenue Shares For Tortillas, Tacos, Burritos, Enchiladas, And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hispanic Foods 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hispanic foods market is forecasted to grow by USD 527.7 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by changing lifestyles and rise in demand for healthy, convenient foods, new product launches, and expansion in retail landscape. The study identifies the rising demand for gluten-free tortillas as one of the prime reasons driving the Hispanic foods market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand from mobile food service outlets and increase in mergers and acquisitions activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The Hispanic foods market is segmented as below:

By Type



Tortillas

Tacos

Burritos

Enchiladas Others

By Region



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Hispanic foods market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



B&G Foods Inc.

Campbell Soup Co.

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Delicioso UK Ltd.

El Cielo

El Patron

Food Concepts International

Gruma SAB de CV

Hormel Foods Corp.

Juanitas Foods

La Casa de Jack Ltd.

Mercadagro International Corp.

LLC

MTY Food Group Inc.

Ole Mexican Foods Inc.

Pappas Restaurants Inc.

Siete Family Foods

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

Spanish Deli Pty. Ltd. YUM Brands Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900