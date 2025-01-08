Kohler Tops 2025 America's Most Trusted® Consumer Rankings In Two Lifestory Research Product Studies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Studies - The Most Trusted Toilet Brands and the Most Trusted Shower Door Brands

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lifestory Research is pleased to announce that Kohler has earned the top spot in two key categories in the 2025 America's Most Trusted® studies. The company ranked #1 in both the Toliet Brand Study and the Shower Door and Surround Study, underscoring its strong consumer trust and reputation for providing high-quality, reliable products. Based on independent consumer surveys, these rankings highlight Kohler's leadership in the home product marketplace.2025 America's Most Trusted® Toilet StudyKohler has again been recognized as the most trusted toilet brand in the United States, earning the top spot in the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Toilet Study. This marks the sixth consecutive year Kohler has achieved this prestigious distinction. The study surveyed 4,881 participants across the United States over the past 12 months and ranked Kohler with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 121.5 - the highest among the most prevalent toilet brands. The survey results place Kohler ahead of other top brands in the industry, including Delta, American Standard, Toto, and Sterling.For more information about the study, visit2025 America's Most Trusted® Shower Door and Surround StudyKohler has earned the distinction of being the most trusted shower door and surround brand in the inaugural Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Shower Door & Surround Brand Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.2, Kohler outpaced other leading brands in the category, securing the highest trust rating among U.S. consumers.The rankings were determined from feedback provided by 3,644 U.S. consumers over the past 12 months, reflecting their confidence and satisfaction with the shower door and surround brands available today. The most recognized brands included in the study were Kohler, Delta, American Standard, Maxx, Sterling, Allen + Roth, Jacuzzi, and Basco.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

