Princess Cruises Adds MEILI Vodka, By Jason Momoa & Blaine Halvorson, To Its Love Line Premium Liquors Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Crafted using natural spring water and sustainable practices, MEILI is single-distilled with exceptional ingredients to create a silky, smooth spirit with a vibrant flavor profile. From its origins in the pristine landscapes of Montana to its eco-conscious production, MEILI Vodka captures the adventurous essence of its co-founder while meeting the highest standards of luxury.

"MEILI reflects Jason and Blaine's passion for sustainability, quality, and innovation, making it a perfect addition to the Princess Cruises 'Love Line Premium Liquors' collection," said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises. "This collaboration continues to enhance our exclusive lineup of premium beverages, giving our guests access to bold, one-of-a-kind spirits crafted by iconic personalities."

The Spirit of MEILI Vodka: Sustainability Meets Excellence

Every aspect of MEILI Vodka's production reflects a commitment to environmental stewardship and artisanal craftsmanship. Sourced from the pure glacial waters of Montana and distilled with natural ingredients, the result is an exceptionally smooth vodka with a rich, balanced taste.

Whether enjoyed straight, over ice, or as the foundation for a signature cocktail, MEILI Vodka invites Princess guests to savor its refined elegance while celebrating its sustainable journey from source to sip.

"Partnering with Princess Cruises is an incredible opportunity to share MEILI with a global audience in a unique and meaningful way," said Momoa. "Both MEILI and Princess are rooted in creating unforgettable experiences, and we're pumped to see our spirit become part of the 'Love Line Premium Liquors' collection that celebrates quality, adventure, and innovation."

An Exclusive, Star-Studded Collection

MEILI Vodka joins a growing list of premium spirits in Princess Cruises' "Love Line Premium Liquors" collection, each infused with the personal touch of its celebrity creator, giving guests a unique way to sip and savor at sea. including:



Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey

Betty Booze and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively

Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber

Melarosa Sauvignon Blanc and Red Blends by Jason Aldean

Love Prosecco by artist Romero Britto Kylie Minogue's award-winning No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé

MEILI Vodka will roll out fleet-wide across all 16 Princess Cruises ships in the coming months. Included in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier beverage packages, this new addition complements the brand's dedication to offering unique and innovative culinary options.

