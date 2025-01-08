Fibocom Debuts Industry-First AI Buddy Set To Expand AI-Enhanced Interaction To Consumer-Centric Scenarios At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI Buddy: Unboxing the Intelligence in Pocket-size AI Assistant

The AI buddy is a small and powerful device converging the intelligent interactions with users, and it is engineered in a sleek design and plays as a personalized AI assistant with pocket size for end users. Fibocom develops the solution from smart module and innovatively implements the up-to-date ChatGPT 4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet to the device and enables real-time tasks like translations, AI image recognition, multi-account model services, global data roaming, fast network registration and Wi-Fi hot-spot. Additionally, by connecting to external smart wearables like OWS ( Open Wearable Stereo ) ea rbuds, smart glasses, and smart bracelets, AI Buddy forms a complete system to enable an AI-enhanced, hand-free experience via voice control, suitable for diversified user scenarios.

At the core of the AI Buddy, it integrates with a Fibocom self-developed - Fibo com

AI Stack , which is a powerful supporting tool that has a complete AI tool chain and a powerful AI engine, accelerating the implementation of AI capabilities such as reasoning, tuning, MLLMs (Multimodal Large Language Models) and more. To address these cutting-edge advancements, AI Buddy can detect and interpret voice commands instantly and improve accuracy, ideal for fast-paced mobile scenarios. With the integration of these intelligent functions, the AI buddy serves as an optimal choice for business users and travelers.

"As AI application builders advance AI-powered capabilities and focus deeper into the consumer-centric scenarios, the next phase of the AI maturity towards an expansion in easy-to-access, task-specific fields," said Ralph Zhao, VP of MC BU at Fibocom. "The launch of our industry-first AI Buddy truly highlights Fibocom's comprehensive strength in the combination of smart hardware and industry-customized algorithms, and we have the confidence to manifest more future-proof intelligence to diversified scenarios."

The AI Buddy will be ready for commercial use in Q12025, explore more about Fibocom's AI Buddy, welcome to book a meeting with our sales team or visit us at IMC's booth #10577 in the North hall at CES 2025 from January 7-10.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of AIoT solutions and wireless communication modules as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

