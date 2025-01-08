Vanillasoft Introduces Voice Transcription To Sales Engagement Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Provides a record of each call for call summary, agent training, compliance, and dispute resolution

Plano TX and Gatineau, QC, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement company, has today announced the introduction of voice transcription capabilities into their sales engagement platform.

Customers with high call volumes often struggle with efficiently tracking and analyzing call progress and quality. Manually reviewing recordings is time-consuming and inconsistent, impacting timely decision-making and scalability. Customers need an automated solution for transcribing and summarizing calls to streamline their review process, ensuring quick access to call details.

VanillaSoft voice transcription allows users to transcribe calls and leverage AI to generate summaries. This powerful feature enhances the usability of recorded calls, enabling managers to quickly access and review content. It supports improved training and coaching by providing clear insights from conversations. Additionally, sales teams can derive actionable takeaways, making follow-ups more accurate and efficient.

Quickly access and review call content

Improve training and coaching capabilities Derive actionable insights from conversations

“Our customers have been asking for an automated way to easily summarize their calls, and we are pleased to be able to provide this solution for them,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft.“There are so many important uses for this capability - from sales agent coaching to ensuring effective compliance with various regulations - and we know that our customers will derive even more value from our sales engagement solution thanks to this new transcription capability.”

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, connecting them with over 15 million new prospects every month. Used in combination with existing CRM systems or standalone, the platform empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels at the right point in time. VanillaSoft's intellective routing engine improves cadence automation and revenue actions for higher productivity and performance. To learn more, visit .

