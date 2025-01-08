Shift: The Movement Empowering Black Gen Z To Lead Culture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift is a movement empowering Black Gen Z to take the lead in shaping culture and driving meaningful change, is making its debut as a cultural and technological hub. With a mission to elevate the next generation through authentic content, cutting-edge features, and community engagement, Shift is set to transform how culture is experienced and created.

"We're building more than a platform-Shift is a movement," says Leslie Collin, CEO of Shift. "It's a space where the next generation can connect, thrive, and lead the charge in defining the future of culture."

Innovative Features Shaping the Movement

Shift introduces transformative features designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and commerce:



Frame Finds : A revolutionary shopping feature integrating seamlessly with episodic content, allowing users to explore and purchase items in real time while diving into their cultural and contextual significance.

The Premiere Room : An exclusive space for creators to debut bold projects, from thought-provoking short films to culturally resonant content that redefines storytelling. MoodSync : Personalized playlists and mood-based experiences, bridging the gap between technology and emotional connection for a deeply tailored user journey.

Social Studies: The Foundation Behind Shift

Shift's success is built on the foundation of Social Studies, the consultancy redefining cultural strategy and brand partnerships under Collin's leadership. Known for elevating clients' impact through meaningful, culturally resonant collaborations, Social Studies informs Shift's mission of authenticity, creativity, and community.

This ecosystem bridges strategy and execution, ensuring that both brands and individuals thrive in an interconnected cultural landscape.

About the CEO

Leslie Collin, founder and CEO of Shift and Social Studies, has a storied career in shaping culture through strategy and innovation. From helping launch Coca-Cola's celebrated

Coke Studio

to impactful work with artists Jon Vinyl and Jordan Mackampa, Collin's work reflects a unique ability to align brands with cultural relevance.

Join the Movement

Be part of the cultural revolution. Sign up for Shift's invite-only beta launch at

. Follow Shift on social media for updates, exclusive content, and event announcements.

Shift is where culture, community, and innovation meet. Together, we're creating the future.

Contact:

Leslie Collin

Founder and CEO, Shift

[email protected]



