Former Armenian President Gives Insight Into Crimes Committed In Garabagh

Qabil Ashirov
The more mutual accusations there are between Pashinyan and the
former Garabagh clan, which played a significant role in the
occupation of Azerbaijan's Garabagh, and their kingmaker, Levon
Ter-Petrosyan, the more new crimes are revealed regarding the
atrocities committed in Garabagh during the 1990s.
As is known, the invasion of Garabagh and seven adjacent rayons,
along with war crimes such as looting civilians and mass killings
like Khojaly, Baganis Ayrim, generally have been put down to only
the Garabagh clan which contradicts the nature of the matter. The
Garabagh clan and its leaders, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan,
were nothing more than provincial figures who spent most of their
lives in rural areas. The claim that these two unseasoned guys
orchestrated a scheme that would affect the foreign policies of all
neighboring countries and plunge the region into such chaos that it
would take years to resolve is implausible. It is well known that
the first Armenian president Levon Ter-Petrosyan parachuted the
said inexperienced provincial figures into important positions,
which eventually paved the way to overthrow Petrosyan himself. On
the other hand, some sources purport that even Levon Ter-Petrosyan
was a pawn in this process. Armenian lobby groups and underground
organizations such as ASALA and Dashnaktsutyun, operated outside
the USSR, organized the process, while simultaneously arming
Garabagh residents of Armenian origin starting in the 1960s and
1970s.
However, all of the aforementioned have remained just claims
until last week. Several days ago, footage revealing the nasty
character of Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who had been hidden under the
shadow of the clan until then, was circulated on the internet. In
the footage which many believe that Pashinyan's government
deliberately circulated, giving a speech before an unknown audience
(probably members of Armenian organizations operating outside the
country), Levon briefs on the process and sheds light on several
issues. To tell the truth, his speech style, tone, and wordings put
even the most prominent fascist war criminals in second place.
Levon speaks highly of ethnic cleansing, referring to it as
'purging the country,' in other words, purging Armenia of ethnic
minorities, more specifically Azerbaijanis. He calls ethnic
minorities a threat against Armenian statehood. On a side note, he
emphasizes Azerbaijanis when he speaks about ethnic minorities and
unfortunately, people commenting on his speech repeat it as well.
However, it should be underlined that Armenian fascism is not
limited only to Azerbaijanis and other Turkic people. Armenia
expelled thousands of Muslim Kurds together with Azerbaijanis. Even
Russia could not stay in Armenia in the 1990s and every four
citizens out of five with Russian origin were obliged to leave the
country. Thus, once a poly-ethnic country turned into a mono-ethnic
one. Literally, Armenian fascism, like all fascist ideologies, does
not tolerate any other ethnicity except its own.
He also extolled bringing 500,000 then-Azerbaijani citizens of
Armenian origin to Armenia. He said that he held his breath about
the contribution of Armenians coming from Baku to increase the
number of population in the country. It is worth noting that his
gaffes or acknowledgment gives an insight into the Sumgayit pogrom
which caused fear among Armenians living in Soviet Azerbaijan and
led them fleeing from Azerbaijan. It provides a good response to
the following questions: 'Why should Azerbaijan have done such a
thing? What were Azerbaijan's benefits from it?' On the other hand,
Levon Ter-Petrosyan explained how valuable the Sumgayit pogrom was
and how Armenia benefitted it. It also gives us a clue as to why
Armenian officials released Eduard Grigorian, a participant in the
pogrom, in Yerevan.
In addition, thanks to Levon Ter-Petrosyan, whole the world
found out the reason why the Garabagh conflict had not been
resolved over 30 years. In the footage, he declares that Armenia
succeeded in taking the Status of Garabagh out of the Agenda. As
for the resolution of the conflict, he says that Armenia is not in
a hurry. The negotiation process can be extended as much as
possible, as the Azerbaijani proverb goes 'during this time either
donkey will die or shah (the owner of donkey)'.
The end of the footage is also very interesting. For over 30
years, the Armenian side has been blowing smoke about the invasion
of Aghdam, which was the initiative of the Garabagh clan. Even
Robert Kocheryan noted in his book that they invaded Agdam without
the concession of Yerevan. Even during the invasion, Levon phoned
him and demanded to withdraw from Aghdam, and Robert deceived him
saying that something happened in Aghdam and they didn`t know what
it was. However, the footage ends with Levon's declaration of the
Aghdam invasion which the audience hailed and welcomed with
applauds.
This revelation not only exposes the true orchestrators behind
the conflict but also highlights the deep-rooted issues within the
Armenian political landscape. It underscores the need for a
thorough investigation and accountability for the crimes committed,
ensuring that justice is served for the victims and their families.
The international community must take note of these developments
and support efforts to bring about lasting peace and reconciliation
in the region.
