Pritikin Longevity Center Announces New President & Enhanced Programming In 2025 To Celebrate 50Th Anniversary

Pritikin has transformed the face of longevity for the past 50 years

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritikin Longevity Center , America's longest-running transformation retreat, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2025. To help usher Pritikin into a new era, William Donovan has been appointed as President, and the renowned Pritikin Program

will be complemented with enhancements to improve guest experiences such as new health screenings, educational sessions, and more.

Pritikin's story began in the 1970s, when Nathan Pritikin changed the trajectory of American health forever by pioneering lifestyle approaches over the use of medications for treating and preventing chronic disease – popularizing the "Pritikin diet" and "Pritikin lifestyle." The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) recently bestowed their 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award to Nathan Pritikin at their annual conference in Orlando, Florida for his contributions in advancing lifestyle change to prevent and manage chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

Today, the Pritikin Longevity Center

in Miami continues Nathan's mission, employing a faculty of board-certified specialist physicians, registered dietitians, exercise physiologists, psychologists, and chefs who prioritize integrated approaches for optimal lifestyle changes. Pritikin's unique approach starts with a thorough medical evaluation combined with hands-on educational group and individual sessions to help members integrate safe physical activity into their routines. These sessions also teach them how to use food as medicine and how to rewire their mindset to achieve lasting success.

Leading Pritikin into its next chapter is William Donovan, a champion of advancing human health with over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry. Throughout his career, he has led transformative initiatives and driven business growth and innovation at globally renowned companies including Johnson & Johnson. His passion for preventative health, along with his expertise in sleep, fitness, cholesterol management, behavior modification, and more, fuel his commitment to making a lasting impact at Pritikin.

"Pritikin provides a truly transformative experience, helping add years to life, and life to years, showing that incredible changes are possible with the right tools," said William Donovan. "I'm thrilled to join the Pritikin team just in time for its 50th anniversary to help more people shift the trajectory of their health & wellness, so they can live longer, healthier, and more vibrant lives."

Under Donovan's leadership, the program will be elevated as the premier destination for medically supervised, evidence-based lifestyle and dietary interventions. He will help to further Pritikin's mission of changing lives through chronic disease prevention and management.

For more information on Pritikin Longevity Center please visit .

About Pritikin Longevity Center

For nearly 50 years, the internationally renowned Pritikin Longevity Center has been a premier destination for medically supervised health and wellness. The program addresses a wide range of health concerns, from coronary heart disease to type 2 diabetes, and supports weight loss journeys. Members immerse themselves in an educational experience that includes longevity-focused dining, featuring a registered dietitian-approved all-inclusive menu with fresh, whole ingredients. They learn to prepare balanced meals under the guidance of the Pritikin executive chef and registered dietitians. Members also enjoy private consultations with physicians, including cardiologists and endocrinologists, gain foundational knowledge on key health and wellness topics, and participate in intimate small-group luncheons with Pritikin experts. Located in Miami, Florida, the center is set within a stunning 650-acre property featuring iconic golf courses, championship tennis courts, expansive resort pools, and a 48,000 square-foot spa offering a range of world-class amenities. A retreat at Pritikin offers an unparalleled experience for those seeking to enjoy a longer, healthier life.

