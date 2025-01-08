Revenera Named “Overall Enterprise Iot Platform Of The Year” In 2025 Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Revenera , producer of leading solutions that help companies build better products, accelerate time-to-value, and unlock new revenue opportunities, has been selected as winner of the“Overall Enterprise IoT of the Year” award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 IoT Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Revenera's IoT Monetization Platform , which helps device companies that are moving to a software-based model grow recurring revenue, activate features on demand, enable product insights, and minimize onsite service. Revenera's breakthrough platform monetizes $46B of annual revenues, and manages 84M licenses across 54M devices.

Recently, the platform has been expanded to include Dynamic Monetization , a cloud service that allows technology companies to introduce flexible monetization models for connected software and devices. Elastic Access , the first model supported by Dynamic Monetization, provides access to a company's full software portfolio on an as-needed basis, as opposed to long-term, fixed-rate subscriptions.

Real-time usage insights help with quick decision-making for rapid price and packaging changes, enabling producers to align prices with the value delivered to customers. Detailed usage reports enable producers to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities to grow annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Additionally, Elastic Access is an out-of-the-box model that empowers software producers to:



Sell metered tokens to customers, which can be exchanged to access any offering within the portfolio;

Set prices for each item via a rate table;

Implement immediate pricing and packaging changes by adjusting the rate table;

Deliver and deploy software and firmware updates, as well as predictive and preventive maintenance, based on analytics and product insight; and Enable real-time, granular usage data to ensure exact charging.



“Revenera's flexible monetization models correspond with the preferences of end users. Software companies are looking for flexible ways to sell credits for their customers' use of different products to balance periods of peak usage, monetize the high cost of advanced technologies and in response to the flexibility today's consumers expect,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“Revenera's Dynamic Monetization service introduces novel monetization models that align price and value for customers, lowers cost barriers and simplifies the software monetization ecosystem, allowing companies to reach new customers and expand into new markets.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“Receiving the 'Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year' award from IoT Breakthrough is an incredible honor shared with the entire Revenera team. By introducing Dynamic Monetization, we're helping technology companies of all sizes to introduce flexible monetization models for their software and devices,” said Nicole Segerer, SVP and general manager at Revenera.“As suppliers rethink their monetization models and strategies in the face of advancing technology, Revenera is here to support them by delivering and enhancing out-of-the-box solutions that prioritize the ease of doing business.”

Additional resources:



Schedule a demo of Revenera's Software Monetization Platform

Demo video: Elastic Access with Dynamic Monetization

Webinar: New Monetization Models: Expanding Revenue with Elastic Access Ebook: How to Modernize Your Software Business with Elastic Access

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters. Revenera's leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience-for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. To learn more, visit .

