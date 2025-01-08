Spirion Opens Third International Data Center In Five Months, Expanding Saas Support To South Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhances Spirion customers' ability to achieve effective and automated data security outcomes while following national standards for data privacy.

- Kevin Coppins, CEO, SpirionTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spirion LLC, the world's foremost authority in data discovery , classification, and remediation, today announced the opening of its first data center in South Africa and the third international expansion in the past five months to support customers moving to Spirion's SaaS offering. The new data center, located in Cape Town, will help Spirion customers adhere to national data sovereignty rules, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), and leverage Spirion's solution to find every single byte of unknown data, classify, and remediate it for seamless compliance.The new data center will help Spirion meet the growing demand from the local market and give South African companies more effective tools to protect their most sensitive data. It joins two other recently opened international Spirion data centers: Frankfurt, Germany, September 2024; and Sydney, Australia, October 2024.“We're thrilled to open our third global data center in just a few months. Protecting what matters most-sensitive data- requires accurate data discovery and classification. Spirion now offers this critical capability for any sensitive data related initiative regardless of industry and geographic location. As we expand globally, Spirion remains focused on prioritizing customer requirements while also providing support for the myriads of country-specific data regulations," said Spirion CEO, Kevin Coppins.As data usage and footprints skyrocket, Spirion steps up with a performance overhaul, equipping enterprises to manage their data more effectively. Recently, the DSPM vendor launched significant enhancements to its Sensitive Data Platform (SDP) enabling a greater level of visibility and control over business-critical data with an enhanced scanner node architecture, enabling the analysis of data at the petabyte-scale.About SpirionIn a world that relies more and more on data, understanding and protecting it is crucial. That's why at Spirion, we're dedicated to helping organizations around the world protect their most sensitive information. Our mission is clear: deliver unmatched 98.5% accuracy in discovering personal, sensitive, and regulated data - no matter where it lives- and provide actionable analytics for superior visibility and measurement to protect at-risk and vital data.###

