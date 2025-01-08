GCC Countries Strengthen Data Mechanisms To Improve Joint Action -- Sec. Gen.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Bedaiwi stressed Wednesday the importance of strengthening mechanism to provide data and statistics that contribute to highlighting joint Gulf action.

This came during a held by The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) at the General-Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh, to discuss the vision and work plan for the year- 2025.

In a speech he delivered upon the occasion, Al-Bedaiwi said that the workshop comes to unify efforts, coordinate, and joint cooperation between the internal and external offices and the (GCC-STAT) to reach mechanisms to improve the joint Gulf action.

He referred to the importance of statistics in directing the general policies and supporting Gulf decision-making, as well as putting plans and comprehensive development programs for Gulf States.

He pointed out that the GCC countries have given this vital field great attention and have been keen to keep pace with global progress in this sphere.

The GCC states have begun to develop strategies, plans, programs and legislations necessary to enhance Gulf integration in the field of statistical information, implementing statistical research programs and joint projects, he said.(end)

