Fasten Your Seatbelts, The Excitement Is Back In 2025: Qatar Airways Holidays Launches Fan Packages For The Formula 1® 2025 Season

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Unparalleled packages, seamless and an unforgettable stay in Doha.

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways, the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1®, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, today announced the launch of its 2025 fan packages, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the F1®. After an incredible 2024 season and an exciting Qatar GP race, fans are now able to secure their seats for the upcoming F1® season and the home race; the QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025.

With more than 150,000 fans attending, the 2024 Qatar GP was the stage of some epic challenges, particularly between McLaren and Ferrari fighting it out for the Constructor Champions. The race was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the 2024 F1® World Champion. The thrill is back this year, where fans will see Lewis Hamilton in Red racing for his first season with Ferrari, all taking place at the iconic Lusail International Circuit from 28-30 November 2025.

The fan packages entail four categories:

– Main Grandstand

– North Grandstand

– T16 Grandstand

– General Admission Lusail Hill

All packages are available at qatarairways/f1.

The packages are designed to inspire fans from start to finish, where, along with this once-in-a-lifetime racing experience, fans will fly to Doha with Qatar Airways and stay in a world-leading 4 or 5-star hotel, for a minimum of three days, including breakfast. These packages give motorsport enthusiasts a front-row seat to the race and an opportunity to indulge in world-renowned Qatari hospitality. The packages are inclusive of return flights with Qatar Airways, and three-day race tickets.

Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said:“With the success of last year's fan travel packages, are thrilled to launch packages for 2025 nearly a year in advance, giving F1® enthusiasts plenty of time to plan ahead and secure their spot. The 2025 Fan Packages will ensure an unforgettable experience for those who travel to Qatar for one of the most exciting weekends of 2025. Motorsport enthusiasts from more than 80 countries will benefit from great savings with these Qatar Airways Holidays packages.”

Privilege Club members can collect Avios and Qpoints on the flights, plus on the total package value, redeeming packages using Cash + Avios. Fans can also add airport transfers and tours to the package, to enjoy Qatar's world-class hospitality and explore the country. Super Early Bird promotions with up to 20% savings are available until 12 February 2025, with the next phase Early Bird promotion offering up to 10% saving launching from 13 February – 19 March, 2025. Book now and take full advantage of these limited-time promotions found at: qatarairways/f1.

With clear skies and sunshine all year round, fans can enjoy an unforgettable holiday in Doha, along with the racing thrill at Lusail International Circuit during Qatar GP race weekend. Tickets also include access to post-race concerts. Qatar is perfect for all types of travellers and has proven itself to be the capital of sport events with the Qatar GP coming back for its fourth year. To highlight its commitment to growing motorsport globally and particularly in Qatar, the airline will be the Title Partner of three races this year including the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025, FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025, and the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025.

This partnership marks another milestone in Qatar Airways' portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships, including the likes of FIFA, AFC, UEFA, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CONCACAF, Formula 1®, MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, kitesurfing, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis round out the portfolio.

About Qatar Airways Holidays:

Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of Qatar Airways, a multi award-winning airline, operates from 84 countries globally. Offering unrivalled choice and unmatched quality, Qatar Airways Holidays features a diverse portfolio of holiday products including Flight + Hotel packages, cruise vacations, Qatar Stopovers, tours, and transfers.

A one-stop-shop for exclusive Fly + Stay packages, Qatar Airways Holidays has an inspiring selection of 170+ destinations, 300,000+ hotels and 40+ cruises. When booking your packages, expect unbeatable prices with guaranteed lowest package prices when you combine flights and accommodation in one itinerary.

Qatar Airways Holidays also provides convenient packages including flights, hotels and event tickets for global sporting events such as FIFA and Formula 1® – with unforgettable experiences.

Privilege Club members can double-dip by collecting Avios on flights, plus Avios and Qpoints on the total holiday package value. Members can also use Cash + Avios to book packages at an unparalleled exchange rate, saving more and earning greater rewards.

From irresistible offers on a wide range of trusted properties around the world to brilliant sporting experiences, you can fully customise your package and create truly memorable holidays.