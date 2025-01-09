Qatari Pavilions Showcase Unique Artistic Creations Crafted From Amber Stones

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth edition of the Katara International Kahraman continued its activities yesterday for the second consecutive day, attracting a significant number of visitors and amber enthusiasts from within Qatar and abroad.

The exhibition stands out for its extensive participation of craftsmen, designers, and exhibitors from over 14 countries, who have come to display their unique masterpieces and distinctive amber-based products. This year, the exhibition has seen a tremendous turnout, with visitors flocking to the pavilions to explore a wide array of prayer beads, jewelry, and artistic pieces crafted from rare amber.

Many exhibitors emphasized the importance of this international event, which serves as a regional and global economic platform for marketing amber products. The exhibition features 77 pavilions, each competing to showcase rare and luxurious collections of prayer beads, amber stones, and related products. These offerings cater to a diverse audience, providing amber lovers with a variety of options to suit different tastes.

Mohammed Ishaq, supervisor of the“Kahraman Palace for Rosaries and Antiques – Bahrain” pavilion, expressed his delight at participating in the exhibition.“I am thrilled to be part of this distinguished event, which allows us to explore other cultures and present our products to a wide audience of amber enthusiasts. The organisation is excellent, and the atmosphere fosters collaboration among exhibitors,” he said.

Ishaq highlighted that his pavilion features amber stones sourced from Baltic countries such as Russia, Ukraine, and Lithuania, alongside a range of products including prayer beads and accessories used in jewelllerry and decoration, such as rings and bracelets. He also noted that his pavilion is distinguished by its luxurious Karkosha products, which bear a Bahraini imprint. These prayer beads stand out for their unique and simple design, incorporating silk, brocade, and zari threads.

The Katara International Kahraman Exhibition also showcases exceptional artistic creations made from amber stones. Several pavilions display antiques, models, and artistic paintings adorned with amber.

Abdul Rahman Al Sulaiti, supervisor of the Kahraman (Amber) Stone Pavilion – Qatar, explained that the paintings and sculptures featured in the exhibition draw inspiration from the Qatari environment, blending Qatari heritage with modern influences. These include depictions of falcons, Arabian oryx, traditional dhows, horses, and Doha's towering urban landmarks. He noted that all these artistic works are crafted from various types of amber, including Ukrainian, Russian, and Polish amber, as well as amber powder.

The designs are hand-drawn, with colors applied using laser beams and enhanced with amber powder or mosaic pieces. Sculptures, on the other hand, are formed using specialized pressing machines. Al Sulaiti emphasized that these creations are produced by professional artists and painters, often commissioned by customers seeking to adorn their office or home spaces.

Al Sulaiti expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the exhibition, describing it as a valuable opportunity to showcase Qatari products and highlight the quality of the amber on offer.“The Katara International Amber Exhibition has established itself as a global platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing traditional amber craftsmanship in its most beautiful forms,” he added.

Similarly, Dr. Hani Youssef Mohammed, supervisor of the“Modern Diamond for Trade – Qatar” pavilion, shared his satisfaction with the event.“The second day of the exhibition was exceptional. It provided us with the opportunity to showcase our local techniques for working with amber and to promote our cultural heritage. Collaborating with exhibitors from different countries opens new avenues for development and innovation,” he said.

In addition to the displays, the exhibition hosts a series of lectures and dialogue sessions held between 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm. These sessions explore the cultural and commercial significance of amber, as well as methods for distinguishing between its various types. Yesterday's lecture, titled“Under the Microscope,” featured insights from a panel of international Kahraman (amber) experts.