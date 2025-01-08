Qatar Airways Denies Reports Of Closing Offices In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) After reports of Qatar Airways allegedly closing down offices in Pakistan made rounds online, the airline has taken to X to issue a clarification.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the carrier said that its flights to and from Pakistan are operating 'as usual'. The airline added that their offices, too, remain open.

"Recent published reports claiming that Qatar Airways has closed offices in Pakistan are incorrect," it said in the online post. The airline asked travellers in Pakistan to contact their dedicated customer service line for any assistance, and provided a local number for the same. Earlier, the carrier had announced it would resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights beginning on January 7, 2025.